Get up before dawn to see 5 planets lined up in the morning sky

From June 23 through June 25, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will all be visible to the naked eye at the same time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We told you about this on Most Buffalo few weeks ago, but in the next few days five planets are going to line up for the first time in 18 years. And the Buffalo Museum of Science is reminding you to check it out if you are an early bird!

From June 23 through June 25, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will all be visible to the naked eye at the same time. The planets will all be lined up in their natural order from the sun.

The Buffalo Museum of Science says the view is pure coincidence caused by Earth's current view of its neighbors, and not by the planets forming an actual line.

To see the lineup you have to go outside around 4:30 a.m. and look toward the east.

"Try to view from somewhere with a clear eastern horizon, without buildings or tall trees in the way. Buffalo is getting lots of extra sunlight as summer comes to the northern hemisphere, so Mercury will be difficult to catch. You won't need a telescope to see the planets, but a pair of binoculars may improve your view," the Buffalo Museum of Science said in a Facebook post.

The last time this happened was in December of 2004, and it's not expected to happen again until 2040. While that may seem pretty far away it's actually only 18 years.