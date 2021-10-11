Father, son donate bus to Let's Goat Buffalo after fire destroys old bus

Let's Goat Buffalo posted on Facebook that a father and son duo at American Performance and Manufacturing in Amherst are giving the company a new bus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Remember Let's Goat Buffalo? It's a company that gives goats that can no longer live on farms a new home, and a new job clearing large areas of grass.

We told you last month the bus that carries the goats caught on fire and was a total loss. While they were loading up for a two week job, Jennifer Zeitler noticed smoke and flames in the middle of the bus. They lost all their tools in the fire, but luckily no goats were hurt.

Zeitler told 2 On Your Side last month that she was so thankful that no one was injured.

"We look at this as a huge blessing," Zeitler said. "We were just about to load up animals and we didn't. There were no herders or humans on the bus. Buses and things and items and tools can be replaced, and what really matters is our staff, our animals, our community, and nobody was hurt and that's the greatest blessing."

Since then a GoFundMe page went up to help buy a new bus for the goats.

Then on Monday, Let's Goat Buffalo posted on Facebook that a father and son duo at American Performance and Manufacturing in Amherst are giving the company a new bus.

The post said when David Phillips saw the story about the loss of the bus he felt moved by the animals and what Let's Goat Buffalo is building. The father and son duo is working hard to get the new bus ready to transfer to Let's Goat Buffalo from school service to getting ready to transport a whole new set of "kids."

As for the money raised through GoFundMe, Let's Goat Buffalo says with this vehicle now in their hands, they are using the funds raised by the community to get it ready for goats in time for grazing in 2022.