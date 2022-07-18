Explore & More teaming up with Perry's Ice Cream

Now through July 31, anyone who visits the children's museum will have a chance to enjoy ice cream-themed activities, storytimes and giveaways.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is teaming up with Perry's Ice Cream to hold a special celebration.

Now through July 31, anyone who visits the children's museum will have a chance to enjoy ice cream-themed activities, storytimes and giveaways. In addition to the new ice cream programming, Explore & More is also extending its hours for the rest of July.

But that's not all. Explore & More will be holding "Sweet Sundays" on July 24 and July 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On both Sundays the children's museum will have visits from the Snow Queen and face painting.

As for the giveaways, here's what you need to know.

Explore & More and Perry's will be giving away three special prizes: a grand prize and two runner-up prizes. The grand prize is a VIP birthday experience in the Perry's Celebration Room "complete with ice cream novelties and a day of fun at the museum." As for the two runner-up prizes, they include a family four pack of passes to the children's museum and a Perry's fun pack of free ice cream coupons.

Individuals can enter the giveaways in two ways. The first is by visiting Explore & More's Instagram page and following the directions on the giveaway post. The second is by clicking here and completing the form.

For more information about Explore & More and their hours, or to purchase tickets, click here.