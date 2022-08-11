Countdown 2 Mafia Mania: Tailgating appetizer faceoff

The "Countdown 2 Mafia Mania" is a new bracket challenge that celebrates the Buffalo Bills and Western New York's love of food. Vote now!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're less than one month away until the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Here at Channel 2, we're getting ready for the big season opener with a countdown to kickoff.

This week we are launching "Countdown 2 Mafia Mania," a new bracket challenge celebrating the Buffalo Bills and Western New York's love of food.

Whether you're traveling to the game, watching it from home or going to a tailgate, chances are a variety of appetizers will be on hand. But which one is the ultimate Bills Mafia app? Well, that's up to you to decide in our Mafia Mania appetizer faceoff.

So how will it work? Well we need your help!

We compiled a list of 38 tailgating appetizers, which YOU can vote on and pick your five favorites. You can vote now until Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

The top 16 appetizers that have the most votes will be added to our Mafia Mania bracket. A new matchup will be announced every weekday on Most Buffalo and you can vote for your favorite on WGRZ.com/vote. We will share the results of each matchup the following day on Most Buffalo.

Click here to vote in our poll and choose your five favorite appetizers. Don't forget to join us on Thursday, Aug. 18 on Most Buffalo to see who made the cut for the Mafia Mania bracket that YOU helped create.

The winning tailgating appetizer will be announced on Sept. 8, the day of the Buffalo Bills season opener.

So which appetizer will win? Get to voting!