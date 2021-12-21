Colden Elementary kindergarteners help find missing elves

On Tuesday morning, kindergarten students at Colden Elementary needed to help their School Resource Officer find their elves.

COLDEN, N.Y. — We all know the story about the elf on a shelf.

They are Santa's scout elves who hide in people's homes to watch over and check in on whether you've been naughty or nice. When everyone goes to bed, the elf flies back to the North Pole to report back to Santa. Then before everyone wakes up, the elf comes back and hides in a new place. It's turned into a fun game of hide and seek for kids.

On Tuesday morning, kindergarten students at Colden Elementary needed to help their School Resource Officer find their elves. Deputy Rick Lundberg called the students together to tell them about a concerning call.

"I have some very troubling news. This morning I got a report from dispatch that the elves are missing," said Deputy Lundberg. "I brought you all here today because I think you might know something about the elves, or maybe someone here saw the elves last. Has anyone seen the elves? I don't have any leads. I don't have any evidence. I don't have any clues!"

He needed the students to help him crack the case.

After some investigating, the students were led outside to find the elves inside of a school truck! The elves stole the truck, went to buy treats for the students and then crashed on the way back to class.

"The elves stole the truck! I'm going to get fired!" exclaimed Deputy Lundberg.

Luckily for Deputy Lundberg, the kindergarteners helped him eat the treats and clean up the mess.

The Erie County Sheriff's Department tweeted that no charges were filed and that the elf is a seasonal employee.

Great investigative work, thanks to Deputy Lundberg's kindergarten partners!