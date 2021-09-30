Celebrating WNY Craft Brewery Week

The week is all about getting out and exploring all the breweries in our region.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — This week is Western New York Craft Brewery Week.

It is a week that is all about getting out and exploring all of the breweries we have in our region. There are more than 440 here in Western New York.

"We want to challenge everyone to get out and visit their local brewery," said Katie Brown, marketing officer of WNY Brewers Guild. "To do so, we created a couple of events we're going on the spirit of collaboration. We're getting each region's breweries together and hosting different events throughout the week."

"Southtowns Live" was held on Wednesday, where several local breweries came together at 42 North in East Aurora to collaborate on an American Stout. Some of those breweries included Hamburg Brewing, Rusty Nickel, 1927 Brew House and First Line Brewing.

People who were at 42 North were able to see a live brew in person, take part in a brew talk and listen to some music.

WNY Craft Brewery Week takes place Monday, Sept. 27 and runs through Friday, Oct. 1.

Craft Beer Week is hosted by the WNY Brewers Guild, which represents more than 30 local craft breweries.