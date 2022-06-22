Bus driver retires after 23 years at Depew School District

Tim Kopp wore the tuxedo to celebrate his last bus run at Cayuga Heights.

DEPEW, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a special bus driver!

The Depew Union Free School District posted a few pictures on its official Facebook page Tuesday honoring one of its longtime bus drivers. The post features its bus driver Tim Kopp wearing a tuxedo.

The post said Kopp dressed for a special occasion on Friday.

After 23 years as a bus driver at Depew Schools, Kopp is retiring. He wore the tuxedo to celebrate his last bus run at Cayuga Heights. Kopp was hired back in 1999.

Congratulations on your retirement, Tim Kopp!

