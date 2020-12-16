Buffalo Booze Box: Whiskey tasting safely at home

The box makes a unique gift with 10, one-ounce samples with tasting notes included inside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three words that should catch your eye: Buffalo. Booze. Box.

"We didn't want to have to lay anybody off at the restaurant before the holidays, again, we wanted to be able to give someone something that felt good," said Jake Strawser, co-owner of Billy Club in Allentown.

Strawser is all too familiar with the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on small businesses in Buffalo, particularly restaurants. So he, like many others, got creative and is now offering a small taste of his whiskey bar experience with Buffalo Booze Box.

Launched about a week ago, the box makes a unique gift for connoisseurs and beginners alike with 10, one-ounce samples with tasting notes included inside.

"We've been very fortunate, the response so far has been extremely positive again, and again, that just speaks to Buffalo and wanting people wanting to support," Strawser said.

Strawser notes that even little things can make a really big difference to the business owners trying to make their way through this challenging time.

"Buy a gift card, leave a review online, you know, things that don't even really cost money," said Strawser. "If you're looking for a great gift for the holidays, or you just want to try something new buffaloboozebox.com is where you'll go to pick that up."

This gift is great for procrastinators, too. All orders received by December 21 will go out by the 23 in time for Christmas.