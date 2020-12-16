Bills' Milano, Davis donate prosthetic legs to Buffalo boy

Jackson DeLude was born without both legs, and Buffalo Bills players Matt Milano and Gabriel Davis decided to give him a special gift.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Bills players have helped changed the life of an 8-year-old from Buffalo, in more ways they will ever know.

Wednesday, the Bills posted a video on Twitter from SportsCenter, showing Jackson DeLude enjoying some time in Disney World, with two brand new prosthetic legs.

Linebacker Matt Milano and wide receiver Gabriel Davis bought those two prosthetic legs for Jackson and also paid for him and his mom to go to Disney World.

"How does it feel to run bro? How does it feel?" asked Davis.

"Great! Now when I get back to school I can keep up with my friends and participate and stuff," said Jackson.

You can watch the full video below.