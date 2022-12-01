Buffalo Balloon Co. making selfies pop with photo booth glass box truck

Buffalo Balloon Co. is bringing its glass box truck that doubles as a photo booth to Highmark Stadium Saturday evening offering free photos to Bills fans.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Making party decor really pop is Buffalo Balloon Co.'s business, and they've been in business for just about a year now.

"I've always done balloons for my family," said Lydia Dominick founder of Buffalo Balloon Co. "And I was been working in the beauty industry. And so we really got into it there. I started taking some classes. And then it just turned into something that was very needed in our city and I'm so grateful for that."

Dominick has floated her business up to the next level with an eye-catching glass box truck that doubles as a photo booth.

"We can do a balloon wall across the back," Dominick said. "And now we have a drop down ring light. So the lighting is always perfect, which is so important."

Pretty perfect for parties. And as we know, the biggest one in town is happening Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. Dominick and Billie, as her social media fans have affectionately dubbed the box truck, will be there offering free photos for fans.

"This weekend, we'll be there at 4 p.m. right until the game starts," Dominick said. "And so anyone can come in and get their photo taken with their group to really commemorate this amazing time in Buffalo. So we're really excited to be able to provide that for the Bills Mafia."

You'll find the truck right in front of the Bills Store for the game and next month Dominick says they're looking forward to opening a store of their own to offer smaller balloon arrangements for people to purchase.