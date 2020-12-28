Bills' fans can fill Gillette Stadium virtually

Due to COVID-19, attendance at NFL games have been limited in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bills' fans, here's your chance to fill Gillette Stadium when the Bills take on the New England Patriots tonight.

The Patriots' Fancam allows fans to "take a seat" at Gillette Stadium by submitting their selfie. Several Bills' fans are already adding their selfie to the picture.

The Bills (11-3) head to New England (6-8) with a chance to be the first AFC East foe to sweep New England in a season since the Jets and Dolphins did it in 2000.

The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999. A win would be Buffalo’s sixth 12-win season and first since 1993, the last of a four-year run of Super Bowl appearances, all losses.

You can sign up to submit your selfie here:

https://patriots.fancam.com/2020