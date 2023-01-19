Artist wanted for sculpture project at Cheektowaga Town Park

Arts Services Inc. of WNY is looking for proposals for a project celebrating the town's Polish heritage.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Assemblymember Monica P. Wallace's office and Arts Services Inc. of Western New York are looking for artists for an outdoor project at Cheektowaga Town Park in the Town of Cheektowaga.

They want to build a sculpture that celebrates the town's Polish heritage. The posting suggests using the Ampitheater in the Park, the Polish Armed Forces war memorial at Canalside/Buffalo Naval Park, and the General Pulaski statue monument in downtown Buffalo as inspiration.

“The Town of Cheektowaga has an extensive Polish Heritage and history, and this public art project is intended to celebrate that entire heritage and history within Town Park,” said Assemblymember Wallace.

Artists will have to submit a proposal with a budget between $20,000 to $26,000 by 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. Artists are required to supply everything needed to complete the sculpture, with the town providing storage space if needed.

Proposals can be submitted in PDF form at info@asiwny.org with the subject line "Cheektowaga NY Proposal."

Once the deadline closes, a panel made up of of arts professionals, business professionals, and Cheektowaga residents, will review the proposals.

A proposal will be chosen sometime in February with a public announcement made in March. Planning meetings will begin to be held around March or April, with the final work being installed and completed this spring or summer.