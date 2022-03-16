Aquarium of Niagara's Humboldt penguin passes away at 22

The Aquarium of Niagara says Lou passed away from natural causes earlier this week.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara announced Wednesday their 22-year-old Humboldt Penguin, Lou passed away.

In a Facebook post, they said Lou had been under observation of the veterinary team after a change was detected during a recent routine exam. Despite increased care and treatments, he was not making improvements. They say Lou passed away of natural causes earlier this week.