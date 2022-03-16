Aquarium of Niagara's Humboldt penguin passes away at 22

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara announced Wednesday their 22-year-old Humboldt Penguin, Lou passed away.
In a Facebook post, they said Lou had been under observation of the veterinary team after a change was detected during a recent routine exam. Despite increased care and treatments, he was not making improvements. They say Lou passed away of natural causes earlier this week.
The Aquarium of Niagara says Lou exceeded the life expectancy of a Humboldt penguin under human care and their entire animal care team is proud of being able to maximize his care and welfare for so many years.