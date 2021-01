The museum is asking for local artists to share their best Buffalo Bills art and they will be posting it on their social media.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Albright-Knox is giving you a chance to share your Buffalo Bills artwork.

The museum posted on social media Tuesday asking for Bills Mafia to share their best Buffalo Bills art. Some of it will be shared on its social channels this week.

All you have to do is reply to the Tweet with a photo of your artwork, using the hashtags #AlbrightKnox and #BillsArt.