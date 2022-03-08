AAA releases spring travel trends report

Flights, tours, car rentals and hotels booked for the next two months are up 211% over last year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you looking to get away for a vacation? You're not alone!

AAA is out with its spring travel trends report for 2022, and you won't be surprised that people are looking to escape the cold and head to warmer destinations!

“People taking tropical and beach vacations this time of year isn’t new,” said Carol DiOrio, vice president of travel at AAA Western and Central New York. “It’s the number of bookings we’re seeing, with increases in the triple digits over last year and even beating pre-pandemic volumes. The moral of the story is that people, more than ever, want to get away and enjoy a little taste of paradise.”

Destinations with beaches fill up the top 10 warm weather destinations for travelers. These 10 destinations represent bookings for flights, tours, car rentals and hotels:

Orlando, FL Cancun, Mexico Honolulu, HI Las Vegas, NV Kahului, Maui, HI Phoenix, AZ Tamp, FL Ft. Lauderdale, FL Miami, FL Montego Bay, Jamaica

And if you are looking to stay within the U.S., how about a road trip? AAA compiled a list of the top TripTik destinations as of January at the national level, and mirror local requests as well.

Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Naples, FL Phoenix, AZ San Diego, CA Myrtle Beach, SC Tucson, AZ Sarasota, FL Tampa, FL Savannah, GA

If you are traveling, make sure you plan ahead.

“Plan, plan and plan some more,” added Twidale. “Traveling in 2022 is absolutely possible but doing your research, working with a trusted travel agent and purchasing travel insurance are all a must. Make reservations early as space is limited and prices are going up.”

Here's a list of things to remember to do when traveling.

Buy travel insurance. This will protect your investment, provide coverage for travel interruption and for additional expenses associated with COVID-19.

Bring your proof of vaccination, or present a negative COVID-19 test if your destination requires it.

Let your credit card providers know your travel details. That will reduce the risk of your cards being frozen while away.

Pack extra masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizers, etc.

Check with your airline for any required documents needed if you are traveling internationally