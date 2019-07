BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final preparations are underway for the nation's largest two day food festival, which will set up on Delaware Avenue from Johnson Park, south to Niagara Square.

This year, organizers are hoping to simplify the ordering process in two ways. First, tickets cost one dollar each. Second, there will be a uniform menu sign at each stand, making it clear to visitors what each restaurant is selling and how much each offering costs.

Here are key details for the event:

Where & When:

Saturday, July 13th from 11am - 9pm and Sunday, July 14th from 11am - 7pm

Located along Delaware Avenue starting at Johnson Park, south to Niagara Square

Download a festival map by clicking here.

Who's Coming:

56 restaurants and food trucks, as well as six local wineries

"Rookie Row" will be back along Delaware Avenue between Chippewa and Johnson Park, and will feature this year's nine new participants: Buffalo Soul Catering, Cali Eats, The Chocolate Bar, Dalmatia Hotel, The Draft Room, Eli Fish Brewing Company, The Hilltop Restaurant & Bar, Rachel's Mediterranean Grill, and Sweet Life Dessert Experience.

Tickets & Cost:

Admission is free. Each food and drink sample costs between 1 and 5 tickets.

Tickets will now cost $1 each, and will be sold in $5 sheets at three locations throughout the festival. They are also available at Tops locations ahead of time. Visa and Mastercard, as well as cash are accepted.

What's on the Menu:

716 Food & Sport Tent #42

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Grilled Chicken on Weck Wings

Turkey Burger Slider

Smoked (716) Signature Grilled Wings

Alex's Place Tent # 50

Garlic BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Blackened Prime Rib Bites

Garlic Grilled Shrimp Skewers

Coleslaw

Anderson's Frozen Custard Tent #38

Our Own Plant Based Frozen Dessert

Handmade Ice Cream

Black Raspberry (No Fat, No Sugar Added Ice Cream)

Original Flavored Ices

Applebees Tent #40

Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp

Shrimp Fajita

Cedar Grilled Lemon Chicken

Steak Fajita

Bavarian Nut Company Tent #22

Cinnamon Glazed Almonds

Cinnamon Glazed Pecans

Bavarian Trail Mix

Buffalo Hot Nuts

Black & Blue Steak and Crab Tent #26

Braised & Fried Pork Belly

Kobe Meatball

Tuna Tartar

Buffalo Soul Catering Tent # 2

Steak Hoagie

Banana Pudding

Greek Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

BW's Barbecue Tent #16

BBQ Ribs

Jalapeño Bombs

Grilled Pineapple

Piggy Pork Pops

Cali EatsTent # 1

Cali Chicken Taco

Cali Pork Taco

Fiesta Black Bean Bowl

Churro

Caribbean Experience Tent #56

Award Winning Jerked Chicken

Jamaica Mi Crazy-Curried Chicken

Vegetable Patties

Beef Patties

Carmine's Restaurant Tent #12

Crab Cake Stuffed Shrimp

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Mushrooms

Pasta Fagioli

Penne w/Pink Vodka Sauce

Cecelia's Ristorante Tent #15

Fried Ravioli w/Family Tomato Sauce

Homemade Meatball w/Ricotta, Crispy Shallot, Basil & Family Sauce

Vegan Eggplant Parmesan w/Marinara & Fresh Basil

Cheesecake Guy Tent #35

Not Your Mother's PB&J Cheesecake

Cookies & Cream Cheese Double Stuffed Oreo Cheesecake

Lemony Fresh Cheesecake Bites

C is for Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake

Cheesy Chick Tent #21

Big Phil Mac'N: Steak w/Peppers & Onions & Mac-n-Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Open Pita

Nutella Panini w/Whipped Cream & Fresh Fruit

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

Chiavetta's BBQ Takeout Tent #47

Chiavetta's BBQ Chicken

Pulled Pork Street Taco

Tomato, Pepper & Onion Salad

Grilled Vegetables

Chocolate Bar Tent #9

White Chocolate Pasta Alfredo w/candied bacon

Chocolate Soup

Berry Good Salad

Chocolate Mousse Brulee

Chrusciki Bakery Tent #37

White Almond Raspberry Cake

Cheesecake w/Cookie Crust w/Choice of Topping

Apple Cinnamon Pierogi w/Apple Wedges & Cinnamon Sugar

Potato & Onion Pierogi Topped w/ Cheddar Cheese, Chives, Bacon & Sour Cream

Clarence Center Coffee Co. & Cafe Tent #19

Oreo Shake

Chipotle Dip and Tortilla Chips

Mango Smoothie

Southwest Quinoa

Dalmatia Hotel Tent #7

Mojito Lime Wings

Lavender Wings

Spiced Pineapple

Honey Creole Wings

Danny's Restaurant Tent #52

Roast Beef Sandwich w/ Kimmelweck Horseradish

Chicken Wing Soup

Sliced Watermelon

Peanut Butter Pie

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Tent #55

Dinosaur BBQ Wings

Dinosaur BBQ Ribs

Tomato Cucumber Salad

BBQ Beans

Dirty Bird Tent #39

Dirty Bird Chicken 'N Waffle Sandwich

BBW Chicken 'N Waffle Sandwich (Chicken, Bacon & Ranch)

Skinny Bird Grilled Chicken Wrap

DIrty Bird Signature Chicken Wings

Draft Room Tent #41

Mama M's Meatballs

Beer BBQ Ribs

Citra Salad

Spinach Dip w/ Chips & Chicharones

Eli Fish Brewing Company Tent #4

Barbeque Brisket Pierogi

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers

Blackened Shrimp Salad

Shrimp & Grits

Fat Bob's Smokehouse Tent #34

Mac n' Cheese

Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked Watermelon

St. Louis Pork Ribs

Flaming Fish Tent #14

Shrimp PoBoy

Haddock Hoagie

Grilled Tilapia Taco

Shrimp Buenos Nachos

Hilltop Restaurant & Bar Tent #3

Buffalo Lager Braised Short Ribs

Buffalo Style Red Shrimp

Caprese Bruschetta

Sweet Glazed Smoked Wings

India Gate Tent #25

Chicken Butter Tikka Masala

Chicken Tandoori

Chana Masala

Samosa

Jack Astors Bar and Grill Tent #28

Chicken Fajita

Lobster & Crab Dip

Thai Cucumber Salad

Garlic Pan Bread

Just Pizza & Wing Co. Tent #44

4 Cheese Steak Pizza

Cheese or Cheese Pepperoni Pizza Slice

Bruschetta Pizza Slice

Chicken Wings (Italiana, Teriyaki or Bourbon Whiskey)

Lloyd Taco Truck Tent #45

Taco (Beef, Chicken or Pork)

Nachos with Roja & Queso

Black Bean Tacos

Krazy Corn

Local Kitchen and Beer Bar Tent #11

Beef on Weck Eggroll

Iron Island Poutine

Brussel Sprout Slaw

Louie's Hot DogsTent #29

Hot Dog

1/4 lb Hamburger

Chicken Burger

Curly Fries

Mineo & Sapio Street Eats Tent #10

Chorizo Po' Boy

DaLink- Chicago Style Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Giardiniera Relish & Honey Mustard

Black Bean & Corn Salad

Spicy Asian BBQ Meatballs

Mister Pizza Tent #23

NY Style Cheese Pizza

NY Style Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza

Vegan Pizza

Niagara Cafe Tent #30

Pastelillo (Beef or Chicken)

Tostones (Plantain Chips)

Arroz con Pollo (Rice with Chicken)

Maduros (Sweet Plantains)

Nick Charlap's Ice Cream Tent #24

Custard Soft Serve

Hot Fudge Sundae

Dole Whip

Dole Whip Float

Osteria 166 Tent #32

Risotto Stick (Rice, Sausage, Cheese, Banana Peppers w/ Spicy Cream Sauce)

Chicketta Slider (Italian Seasoned Pulled Chicken)

Grain Bowl (Cold Quinoa, Arugula & Vegetables w/ Lemo Pesto)

Nani's Mini Meatball

Patina 250 Tent #8

Buffalo Cauliflower

Peach & Raspberry Shortcake

Thai Watermelon Gazpacho w/ Marinated Crab & Shrimp

Paula's Donuts Tent #31

Peanut Stick or Donut Holes

Red Velvet Stick or Donut Holes

Fresh Orange

Pastry Heart

Pizza Amore' The Wood Fired Way Tent #17

Creamy Mac & Cheese w/ Bacon & Roasted Red Pepper

Chicken Wing Pizza (Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Shredded Chicken & Mozz)

White Pizza w/ Oil & Garlic Base (Basil, Tomato, Shredded Mozz Cheese)

Mini Nutella Cannoli

Rachel's Mediterranean Tent #6

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap on Fresh Baked Greek Pita Wrap

Falafel Rice Bowl (Vegan & Vegetarian Protein on Homemade Rice)

Char-Grilled Chicken Souvlaki on Brown Rice

Greek Fries w/ Dill Sauce, Greek Dressing & Feta Cheese

Rolling Cannoli Truck (Powered by Panaro's) Tent #27

Sponge Candy Caramel Cannoli

Oreo Cannoli

Chocolate Raspberry Cannoli Pudding Cup

PB & J Cannoli

Ru's Pierogi Tent #43

Beef on Weck Pierogi

Banana Pepper Pierogi

RU Burger Slider (Turkey Slider w/ Polish BBQ Sauce)

Lazy Pierogi

Salvatore's Italian Gardens Restaurant Tent #49

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Italian Artichoke w/ Dijon Cream Sauce

Tuna Tartar Shooters

Salvatore's Sausage Bread w/ Garlic Butter

Schnitzel & Co. Tent #54

Hurliwurst w/ Apricot Mustard

Soft Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese Sauce

German Potato Salad

Pot Roast Sandwich

SEAR Steakhouse Tent #20

Barbacoa Tacos

NOLA Beignets

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill Tent #18

Chicken Wontons

Deep Fried Pickles

Sidelines Summer Salad

Beef on Weck

Souped Up Tent #36

Mexican Street Corn Chowder

Bacon Jam Cheddar Melt

Watermelon Gazpacho

Irish Taco

Stack Burger Tent #48

Vinny Burger (Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Cherry Pepper Bruschetta)

Original Stack Burger

Spicy Veggie Wrap

Deep Fried PB&J

Sweet Life Dessert Experience Tent #5

Strawberry Waffle

Strawberry Waffle w/ Ice Cream

S'more Waffle w/ Ice Cream

Nutella Crepe w/ Bananas

Brownie w/ Ice Cream

Sweet Melody's Tent #53

Gelato (Homemade Italian Ice Cream)

Sorbet (Frozen Fruit Dessert - Gluten Free & Vegan)

Strawberry Melon Sorbet (w/ or w/o mint - Gluten Free & Vegan)

Cannoli (Freshly Filled Italian Pastry)

T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria Tent #51

Stuffed Banana Pepper Pizza w/Signature Everything Crust

Nutella Fried Dough

Cauliflower Crust Margherita Pizza

Pepperoni & Cheesei Roll

Taste Of Siam Tent #33

Pud Thai Chicken

Fried Ice Cream

Thai Cabbage Slaw

Fried Pork Wontons

Tops Friendly Markets

Pilgrim's Fried Chicken with Biscuit

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Salad

Tops Italian Sausage Sandwich w/ Peppers & Onions

Beyond Meat Sausage Sandwich w/ Peppers & Onions

Maple Bourbon Bacon Baked Beans

Roasted Sweet Corn with Peppers

Fresh Fruit Cup

Strawberry Shortcake

Water Lily Café Tent #13

Thai BBQ Pork Skewer (Moo Ping)

Thai Fried Spring Roll (Chicken, Carrot, Onion, Bean Noodle)

Thai Cucumber Salad

Thai Tea Smoothie