BUFFALO, N.Y. — People can't go see a movie at the North Park Theatre in North Buffalo right now, but virtual cinema is bringing the North Park to the people.

Since closing due to coronavirus, the theater has been working with its distributors to curate dozens of movies for people to rent online and watch on their TV, computer or whatever device they want. Most are $10-12 to rent, and you have 72 hours to access it after paying.

Program director Ray Barker says all of the films were meant to be shown in independent movie houses, so you'll find different selections than you'll see scrolling through Netflix or Amazon. Barker says this is a way for Western New York to support the theater in its 100th year in business on Hertel Avenue.

"The theater opened in 1920 and we've survived a Great Depression, world wars, and all these incredible historical things," he told 2 On Your Side. "We want to survive coronavirus and be stronger for it. I certainly miss coming to the theater every day. I miss our staff I miss seeing our customers. This is a way to help us connect with them and keep the community going."

You can see what movies are available and chose one to rent through this link.

