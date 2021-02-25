Yoga class for people of all abilities celebrates strength and community

Two physical therapists and yoga instructors started the class when they noticed a lack of resources for their young adult clients.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Yoga is for everyone, but a few years ago, two Western New York yoga teachers and physical therapists noticed there weren't a lot of activities for their young adult clients to do once they graduated from high school.

So they set out to change that, and started their own new yoga community in East Aurora. Anne Rogers and Amy Sheenan now teach a yoga class for people of all abilities every Saturday at The Practice Buffalo.

It continued over Zoom and then outside last summer while gyms and fitness studios were shut down due to the pandemic, but is back in the studio now. The instructors say that while they've seen the students grow and excel in their physical practice, the benefits extend far beyond that.

"This class has given our yogis their own safe space, where they can feel good about being themselves about stretching themselves about trying new things," Rogers told 2 On Your Side. "I think now in the pandemic, more than ever, it's so valuable for these students to have a place where they can come and feel safe and enjoy themselves and connect with other people."

"It's just wonderful to see the growth and to hear from the parents," Shennan said. "They love this class . Please, please please, this is the highlight of their week. They're so excited every week, as soon as we leave we're like when's yoga again."