BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Big Bounce America will return to Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Saturday, August 10th. The tour features the official Guinness Book of World Record's World's Biggest Bounce House, as well as other inflatable attractions for the family to enjoy.

What: Big Bounce America 2019 Tour, featuring 3 main attractions:

World's Biggest Bounce House : the largest bounce castle in the world, featuring ball pits, climbing towers, live DJs, and confetti blasts

: the largest bounce castle in the world, featuring ball pits, climbing towers, live DJs, and confetti blasts The Giant : A 900+ foot long inflatable obstacle course

: A 900+ foot long inflatable obstacle course AirSpace: An outer-space themed attraction, featuring aliens, spaceships, planets, and more

When: August 10th - 11th and August 16th - 18th

The event was originally scheduled to include Friday, August 9th, but was pushed back due to an extended stay in a previous tour stop. If you bought a ticket to Friday's Big Bounce America date, you should have been notified and reschedule for a time next weekend.

Where: Outer Harbor Buffalo, 325 Fuhrmann Boulevard

Times:

Saturday, August 10th: 9am - 9pm

Sunday, August 11th: 9am - 6pm

Friday, August 16th: 1 - 7pm

Saturday, August 11th: 9am - 9pm

Sunday, August 12th: 9am - 6pm

Cost:Tickets range from $16 for toddler sessions to $30 for adult sessions. Sessions are three hours long, and include a limited about of time on the World's Biggest Bounce House, as well as unlimited access to the Giant and AirSpace. Click here to learn more about ticket options.