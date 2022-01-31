WNY's Kaitlin Hawayek ready for Olympic moment

The East Aurora native and her skating partner will leave for Beijing on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alternates no more.

"There's something about that 'Olympian' title that just really just gives a little extra oompfh," East Aurora Native and Team USA Ice Dancer Kaitlin Hawayek told 2 On Your Side.

It finally became official for Hawayek and her partner Jean-Luc Baker at the National Figure skating championships in Nashville earlier this month. The pair were Olympic alternates in 2018.

"I felt like I don't even remember those two days because it was such a whirlwind," she said.

"I teared up at the end of our program, because of the fact that, it was just like we felt that we did everything we could have in terms of our performance. But I really cried when I got the call."

Kaitlin's parents, Kirstin and John, were in the stands that day, but without spectators allowed, they won't be able to go to Beijing. They had little socially distanced family sendoff over the weekend, where Kaitlin lives and trains in Montreal. Only her dog, Mila, could give hugs and kisses.

"She was at the rink training and stuff, and we went into her apartment and dropped everything off, and sprayed everything down, and then we did see her from a distance just to say hi," Kirstin said.

"All these athletes, the stress of just trying to stay Covid-free now for everything they've worked for for so long, and then the extra pressure of that," Jon said. "So we're trying to do everything that we can to make sure that we keep her safe, and that she gets to get on a plane on Tuesday and go."

"I'll be really so relieved when they're on that plane and they test in, and they're in the bubble, and they got there," Kirstin said.

The Hawayeks will watch the opening ceremony at a U.S. Figure Skating event in San Diego, and then will be back in Western New York to catch their daughter's events with friends and family.

"It's a little bit surreal still," Kirstin said. "I mean, it's something that she's dreamed of for so long. Until we actually see her walking in the ceremony..."

"I think that's when it's really sink in," Jon continued. "When we see her walking with the rest of the athletes with the flag."

"These are kind of the things we grew up watching on TV and have this image of when you have this Olympic experience," Kaitlin added. "But I also think one of the things I'm looking forward to the most is being in the Olympic Village but with all of the people I've grown up with over the last ten years of our career."

It may end up looking different than they planned, but it's still an Olympic dream realized, a decade in the making for this pair. Their path to Beijing actually brought them through Buffalo in the early days of the pandemic, when they left Canada for to quarantine in the U.S. They lived with Kaitlin's parents, and trained at a rink in Lockport. It's a time that the Seattle-born Baker looks back on fondly.

"Being in that situation brought us more close and to a new level of respect and friendship," he said. "I'm so fortunate that the Hawayeks were able to host me there too."

Best of all, he's almost an honory Buffalonian. His parnter says he will earn that title when he crosses one more accomplishment off the list.

"He hasn't gone to a Bills game yet, we need to get him back for a Bills game," Kaitlin said.