WNY's Christmas.com sees surge in shoppers

The company has about 500,000 square-feet of warehouse space spread across six WNY sites

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It started with one guy and one store. Now there are several locations for Dave’s Christmas Wonderland and the same family now runs Christmas.com. Seriously, christmas.com is run out of a huge warehouse in Cheektowaga.

"It is still family run, the whole family works here. And I made a mistake it’s not just one warehouse. We have six warehouses around Western New York," says Nathan Gordon. Combined, there is about a 500,000 square feet of space.

Gordon tells 2 On Your Side that in the fourth quarter of 2020 which is October through today, Christmas.com has about 1 million packages being shipped all across the country and the world. There is a staff of about 400 busy elves making it all happen.

Dave's now goes beyond Christmas. "We are more than just Christmas because we have a pool business and patio furniture. We are and everything business and we have been booming all year," says Gordon.

And Dave is still poking around too. Gordon says you could see it in the stores and in the warehouse seeing what’s going on.