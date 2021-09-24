WNY yoga community will flow for suicide awareness and prevention on Saturday

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and a local yoga community will come together Saturday to flow for mental health awareness.

Power Yoga Buffalo is teaming up with Independent Health for their first-ever Yogathon for Suicide Awareness and Prevention. It's at their studio on Main Street in Snyder. Proceeds will benefit the Mental Health Advocates of Western New York.

There will be both in-person and virtual class options for yogis of all experience levels. Instructors say most importantly, it's a chance to celebrate the mental health benefits of practicing yoga.

"We're going to really point out through the practice what you're doing and why," Power Yoga Owner Jamie Pearsen told 2 On Your Side. "The specifics in moving your body a certain way, meditating, the breathwork, and exactly what it's doing to your nervous system. Really pinpointing the tools that yoga gives people to mitigate stress."