BUFFALO, N.Y. — From Buffalo to Broadway, two outstanding musical theater student actors from Western New York will compete at the annual High School Musical Theater Awards in New York City this week, also known as the Jimmy Awards.

Matthew Wilson from the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts and Penny Sergi from West Seneca West will spend the next week in New York, living in the dorms at NYU and studying with industry professionals leading up to the big awards show. It takes place Monday, June 24th at the Minskoff Theatre, the Broadway home of the Lion King.

Penny and Matthew earned the opportunity to go to the Jimmy’s by winning the top acting awards at this year’s Kenny’s, hosted by Shea’s Performing Arts Center. Penny was recognized for playing Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde,” will Matthew played Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables.”