BUFFALO, N.Y. — World Cup Fever is especially strong at Sahlen's Sports Park in Elma, home of Western New York Flash Academy and some of the area's most elite youth soccer players.

In fact, seven players from the World Cup Winning U.S. Women's team spent part of their professional careers with the WNY Flash, and regularly trained at the facility.

"I think they're inspirational for young female players coming through. They aspire to be like them, train like them, play like them," said Club Vice President Aaran Lines. "If we have that happening across every team on our club, we're going to be better. Those players will be better for it."

If your children got the soccer bug from watching the World Cup, the WNY Flash Academy is holding try-outs this weeks for some of its boys and girls programs. Click here to learn more.