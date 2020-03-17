BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even though fitness studios and gyms have been forced to shut down in New York state due to coronavirus concerns, many are still bringing new workouts to their online communities.

Here are how some local fitness studios and gyms are helping people stay committed to their workout routine while practicing safe social distancing at home:

Revolution Buffalo: The indoor cycling studio is streaming workouts you can do at home on Instagram live at the times posted on the studio's Instagram feed. The workouts will be saved and posted for people to access at later times.

