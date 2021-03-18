WNY Book Arts Center celebrates female artists for Women's History Month

A small artist pop-up event will take place on Saturday, March 20th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Printing has historically been a male-dominated field, but in recent years, as it's shifted to an artform, more and more women are learning the craft.

The Western New York Book Arts Center, celebrates all things letterpress and screen printing, with a studio and gallery for local artists, as well as classes and a shop for the community to enjoy.

Women's History Month is important to the center because not only is it a non-profit run by all women, but they continue to see more and more women explore the letterpress craft. In fact, seventy percent of local artists showcased in their shop are women. Two will be featured in a pop-up event coming up this Saturday.

"Usually every March we take the time to interview a lot of our women members, check in with a lot of our women artists and see what they're up to, to help just spread their voice," Communications and Shop Director Mel Rechin told 2 On Your Side. "Without a lot of the artist markets that we have going on lately, we wanted to take this month to showcase some of our women artists specifically to give them a platform to sell their work and be successful."

Happy #InternationalWomensDay from all of us at Book Arts! We are so proud to be a women-run organization providing opportunities to so many women artists, teachers & business owners.



Take a look on our blog to meet some of the amazing women membershttps://t.co/HNVCQWBOkR — WNY Book Arts Center (@WNYBookArts) March 8, 2021

The featured artists will be Crybaby Crossstitch and Hazelstreet Press.

What: Small Artist Pop-Up

Where: Western New York Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St

When: Saturday, March 20th, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.