30th annual Winter Train and Toy Show and Sale returns to Winter Train and Toy Show and Sale returns to Hamburg Fairgrounds

HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you're a fan of toys and trains we've got the perfect event for you this weekend. The 30th annual Winter Train and Toy Show and Sale is back at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

The Western New York Railway Historical Society is happy to bring back this yearly tradition after taking a year off due to COVID-19. The show will feature model trains, collectible toys, dolls, railroad layouts and displays. There will also be model rail demonstrations and two LEGO layouts, as well as LEGO activities.

In addition to the toys and trains, the event will also have a silent auction and a visit from Skittles the clown.

"It is one of the two shows we run each year. It is a major fundraiser for us. We have over 350 tables of collectibles and model trains. Toys and all sorts of things for the kids. Were going to have a big Lego display there," said Stephen Kocis, director of collections at the Western New York Railway Historical Society.

Proceeds from the event go towards local restorations and preservation of the Western New York Railway Historical Society's two depots located in Orchard Park and Williamsville, over 45 pieces of rolling stock located locally, and the society's Heritage Discovery Center on Lee Street in Buffalo.

The Winter Train and Toy Show and Sale is happening Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission is $8 but kids 12 and under are free. Two-day admission and family admission will also be available for $12. Parking is free.