Western New York organizations offering winter break fun for families

Local organizations are offering both in-person and virtual options for kids while they're off from school this week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With many schools on break this week, there are lots of activities happening around town to keep the kids busy and active, both virtually and in-person.

The Ralph C. Wilson Explore and More Children's Museum will be open every day this week for kids to come play. They have special exhibits and activities in honor of President's Day on Monday, with a focus on Black History Month the rest of the week, as well as a STEM Saturday, presented by National Grid.

"You know it's just really inspiring to be in the museum and hearing kids playing and laughing and interacting as they should be, making new friends," said spokesperson Jess Bail. "We're really excited, we've put a lot of work into pulling this week together, and I think it's going to be really fun for families."

If you want to visit, you have to get your tickets online in advance here.

However, if you'd rather stay home, Blue Cross Blue Shield has organized a whole week of free online activities they're calling "February Fun in 2021."

Options include a virtual field trips to the Buffalo Zoo and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, an at-home craft kit pickup with the Albright Knox Art Truck at Canalside, virtual science experiments, and story time with Monkey See Monkey Do.

"We really do have something for everyone, no matter what your age is, what your interests are, or what your background is," said BCBS of WNY's Gina Martin.

"We are looking to be able to touch as many families in the Western New York as possible, to be able to help them get through the winter months, and stay active," added Martin.