Williamsville East student gets a perfect score on the ACT

Junior Succhay Gadhar is one of 4,000 students who got a perfect score out of 1.29 million students who took the ACT test this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Succhay Gadhar, 15, is a junior at Williamsville East High School. He, like many high school students, took the ACT back in December but unlike many students he scored a perfect 36 out of 36. According to the ACT, less than one-half of 1% of all test takers earn this perfect score.

Gadhar's father reached out to 2 On Your Side, saying the CEO of the ACT sent them a letter commending his academic performance. He is one of about 4,000 students to score a perfect score, out of the 1.29 million students who took the ACT this year.

"The ACT was, I'll admit, a challenge. I didn't do so well the first time, but I kept going at it and I did great eventually," Gadhar told 2 On Your Side. "I feel like it has been an experience. Studying for it has helped me, helped my studying skills. I haven't studied something for so long, other than the ACT."

Gadhar went on to say he has been preparing for the ACT since his freshman year. He said hopefully by doing well on the ACT he will get into a good college.