Williamsville High School students rally together to to grant wishes for fellow students

The student leaders are hoping to raise $60,000 for Make-A-Wish Western New York by World Wish Day on April 29th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pandemic hasn't stopped critical illness in kids, but it also hasn't stopped Make-A-Wish Western New York from bringing them and their families hope through life-changing wishes, either.

A group of student leaders from all three Williamsville High Schools is setting out to raise enough money to grant six wishes for kids in their own school community this spring. Each school is organizing and its own fundraisers as part of the "Willpower for Wishes" campaign, which runs through World Wish Day on April 29th.

A little more than a week after they launched their campaign, they've raised more than $15,000 of their sixty thousand dollar goal.

"Each wish is about $10,000 average to grant, so we're hoping to grant all six wishes in the community," Djai Pawlowski, a Williamsville North Senior told 2 On Your Side.

"Typically, Make-A-Wish grants trips as wishes, that's a big percentage of their wishes granted," said South Senior Katie Hall. "This year, obviously they're struggling to send kids on trips because it's not safe, so we're raising money for more like "at-home" wishes."

"It's been a tough year for everyone, so we wanted to find ways to connect the hybrid and remote students," East Sophomore Colleen Meosky said. "We also just wanted to do something good for our community and Make-A-Wish seemed like a great opportunity because we had six kids within the district who wanted to have wishes."