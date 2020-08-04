BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Julie and Matt Riggi got engaged last year, they never thought they'd be saying their "I do's" in front of just a few witnesses, while standing six feet away.

The Williamsville couple was planning a church wedding followed by a ballroom reception for close to 300 people, set for Saturday, April 4. When it became clear over the last several weeks that what wasn't going to be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, they made adjustments.

The couple still wanted to tie the knot on the day they always had planned, but but they streamed the ceremony live on Facebook for their hundreds of guests. Then, instead of a reception, they held a socially distanced receiving line, by standing on their driveway for all of their guests to drive by and wish them well.

There was even a cake and a first dance, which the bride said was her favorite part of the day.

"That moment was really special," Julie told 2 On Your Side. "We actually have a choreographed first dance we have saved in our back pockets, but just having that song and that moment together was really special."

When asked what the couple might tell their future children about their wedding day, the groom shared he already has his answer ready to go.

"Remember that pandemic you guys learned about in history class? We got married," he said. "I've already thought about it, that's what I'm going to say."

The couple has rescheduled their reception for October.

