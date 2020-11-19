Where to get a Thanksgiving meal to-go in WNY

Support local restaurants by getting your turkey to-go this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thanksgiving celebrations around Western New York will be a little smaller this year, and if you want to skip cooking, many local restaurants are offering options for turkey to go.

Here's a running list of some local spots offering Thanksgiving meals for takeout:

31 Club: 31 North Johnson Park, Buffalo. Thanksgiving feast to go, $32.50 per person. Order by calling 716-332-3131.

Campobellos: 9334 Transit Rd, East Amherst. Five person package for $79, 10 person package $139. Order by Monday 11/23 by calling 716-636-8770.

Dash's Market: All WNY locations. Complete Thanksgiving dinner for $99. Call 716-204-0452 to order while supplies last.

Dapper Goose: 491 Amherst Street, Buffalo. Serves four people, $150. Email keith@thedappergoose.com to order.

Eagle House: 5578 Main Street, Williamsville. Thanksgiving take-out menu made to order, call 716-632-7669 by Saturday, 11/21.

The Grapevine: 2545 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst. Thanksgiving take-out menu available to order at 716-691-7799.

Jazzboline: 5010 Main Street, Amherst. Thanksgiving meal to-go, $28.99 per person (4 person minimum). Call 716-839-2220 ext. 262 to order by Tues, 11/24.

Las Puertas: 385 Rhode Island St., Buffalo. "Everything but the Turkey" package feeds four people for $100.

Lexington Co-Op: Elmwood and Hertel Avenue locations. Pre-orders available through Friday, 11/20, and prepared Thanksgiving meals available in-store on Thanksgiving Day.

Oliver's: 2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo. Multiple packages available, order by Monday, 11/23 by clicking here.

Panorama on Seven: 95 Main Street, Buffalo. $30 per person for contactless pickup, place orders by Friday, 11/20 at www.panoramaonseven.com.

Prescott's Provisions: 40 East Niagara Street, Tonawanda. Full feast serving 10-12 people: $149, just sides: $99. Order by calling 716-525-1260.