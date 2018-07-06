New Jersey State Police shared a story on their Facebook page.

It is hard to believe and I think will be even harder for you to forget.

When Michael Bailly, right, was a rookie cop, he responded to a call for a woman in labor. He ended up helping to deliver a healthy baby boy. It's a day he's never forgotten.

Fast forward to today and Bailly was driving down the road and ends up getting pulled over for a minor traffic violation.

The young trooper and Bailly begin to chat. Bailly tells him he is a retired state trooper. The two also learn they are from the same town. Bailly asks where Patterson grew up. Patterson tells him the street. Wouldn't you know it's the same street where, all those years ago, Bailly delivered that healthy baby boy.

It had been 27 years.

Bailly remembered everything about that day particularly that the baby's name was Michael. When Bailly was finished telling his story, Trooper Patterson extended his hand and said, "My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me."

Trooper Patterson and his mom visited Bailly and his wife at their home following what has to be one of the more amazing traffic stops in the history of police work.

I'm not crying, you're crying.

Another great pairing is trending as well.

Ann Turner Cook is the original Gerber baby. She is 91 years old now.

Recently she met current Gerber baby Lucas Warren.

Her grandson tweeted a photo of the two of them and it has been shared many, many times since. Looking good, you two!

© 2018 WGRZ