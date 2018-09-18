One does not want to judge, but how do you not notice a bear in your van?

We're known for tough questions here at WGRZ, and that's one we just can't get over here on Daybreak.

Maybe you've seen the video in your feed. It's been all over social media. I've watched it so many times. I've read the story so many times and I still cannot believe it.

A bear got into a couple's van. The woman says she closed him in and didn't realize it.

Sidebar: what is happening in life that you do not realize a bear has gotten into your van? These people must be very stressed out. If not, they probably were after this situation!

The doors locked and the bear was trapped. Her husband tried unlocking the car but the bear already had other plans, deciding to go full-on Dukes of Hazzard and bust right out of the window.

Thankfully, everyone is okay and going on about their lives.

Hey pal, are you terrible with names? Well, don't worry about it. You're not alone and science has got your back too.

They're doing research on why we forget someone's name immediately after meeting them.

The big thing researchers discover time and time again, is that it comes down to lack of interest--which sounds super, super bad. It's not so much about disinterest in the person, but disinterest in the task of remembering in a situation that may already be full of distractions.

Also, researchers say names don't tell us much about a person, so it's harder to make a connection in our brains and we don't put a lot of importance on the detail.

They say the most useful thing you can do to get better at remembering anything is to learn more about how you learn and what method will work best for you--again it comes back to, well, making remembering someone's name a priority.

So basically, you just have to want to care enough to just stop being the worst and remember people’s names.

Good luck with that, whatever your name is.

