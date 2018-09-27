Happy National Morning Show Host Day!

According to the website where I found this totally legitimate holy day of obligation, National Morning Show Host Day is "dedicated to watching and appreciating your morning talk show hosts before you go to work."

So, if you watched Daybreak on Thursday morning, good job. If you didn't, watch the video attached to this story and we'll call it even.

I didn't have a lot of time to prepare but I did write a brief poem to Pete, Melissa and Patrick on behalf of Daybreak's loyal viewers.

Here goes:

An Ode to Daybreak

Thanks Melissa, Patrick, Pete, we watch you every morning. Sometimes it's weird, sometimes there are beards but we know it's never boring. We thank you for the work you do at such an early hour. Right after coffee and before the commute--you're great right out of the shower. (You know what I mean.) You make our day the Daybreak Way like no other in Buffalo can. So here's to you, dear Daybreak crew, from all your biggest fans.

Cheers!

© 2018 WGRZ