As summer vacation kicks off, here are some ways to kee your kids busy!

Educational activities:

-New York Power Authority: Design your own dam, operate a power grid during a storm, walk through a turbine, take a high tech virtual ride. All of this happens daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lewiston and is completely free.

-Buffalo Museum of Science: Traveling exhibits, hands on exhibits, 3D cinema. (The observatory is also opening this summer. Stay tuned for more about that in July).

-Buffalo and Erie County Public Library: Mayor Brown released his summer reading challenge that might get the kids motivated and excited to read. There are also weekly events at different branches like reading to therapy dogs or "Crafterday" on Saturdays.

-Buffalo Zoo: Learn about wildlife habitats, see animals and they have gardens, too. There is a lot to see, hear and smell there. They are open every day, rain or shine.

-Explore and More Children's Museum: Programs and exhibits from multicultural education to art history and hands-on archeological exploration. If you're a member, it is free. Otherwise, kids and adults one and up pay $7 to get in.

Physical activities:

-Rolly Pollies: A kid's gym with several locations around WNY. There is open play and a set schedule of classes, too. There are special camps like ninja warrior camp this summer.

-Bounce Magic: A massive compound of bounce houses. They tout themselves as the biggest indoor inflatable play and party place in Western New York.

-Tifft Nature Preserve: 264 acres of natural refuge dedicated to conservation and environmental education. They have camps still open that cost money. They also have trails that are free and open from dawn to dusk.

-Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve: Forests, ponds and wetlands. The website shows hours and trail routes, ranked by terrain, length and difficulty.

-Becker Farms: 340 acres of fruit and vegetable farm. You can pick your own produce depending on availability and weather. According to their website, U-Pick strawberries is happening now.

