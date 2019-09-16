BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that families are back into the swing of the new school year, one local district is launching a bus tracking app.

On Monday morning, parents and students of West Seneca Schools will be able to track the location of their buses in real-time, get information on predicted arrival times, and more.

Since the district uses two different bus companies, First Student and its own, there will be two different apps. Students who ride First Student buses will use the First View app, while students who ride West Seneca district buses will use Here Comes the Bus.

Both apps offer the following features:

Live Tracking – maps show the location and direction of the child's bus. Parents will know when the bus arrives or departs from school.

Predictive Stop Arrival Times – Using GPS data, the app will give parents an estimated time the bus will arrive at the child's stop.

Custom Alerts – Parents will be able to set up push or email notifications that will alert them when the bus is approaching their child's stop.

Multi-Stop View – Parents with children in multiple schools will be able to track each bus on the same map within the app.

More information on procedures for downloading the apps is available on the West Seneca District website.