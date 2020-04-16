BUFFALO, N.Y. — Scroll through Instagram, Facebook or Twitter these days, and it probably won't take long before you see a post about cooking at home — maybe you've even posted yourself.

A lot of people are discovering they have some culinary talent as they crank out loaves of banana bread or simmer homemade sauce using whatever's left in the fridge.

Still, others might be wondering where to even begin.

That's where some Western New York experts come into play.

The Independent Health Foundation is encouraging people to create healthy, family-friendly meals during this time of social distancing.

The foundation posts recipe videos and nutrition tips on its Facebook page every morning at 10:30. They're not elaborate productions, just simple ideas on what you can make at home, often times with things you already have at home.

"Right now, more than ever, it's important to stay healthy. Incorporating whole foods like fruits and vegetables and whole grains and staying physically active can keep our immune system strong right now," said Independent Health Foundation registered dietitian Brianna Bartholomew.

The foundation posts ingredient lists and recipes on its website.

Every Thursday at 7 p.m., KeyBank Center Executive Chef Stephen Forman hosts a mini cooking class on Facebook live.

Stephen Forman

Normally Forman is cooking for thousands at the arena, but now he's home since events are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. He thought cooking demos would be a great way to help lift spirits and share his talent with others.

"It was just some idea that I had because I love cooking. I have a passion for it, and I have a passion for teaching other people how to cook," Forman said.

Forman also posts videos with simple tips and tricks to elevate the meals you make in your kitchen with just a few easy steps.

