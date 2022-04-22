Earth Day events happening around Western New York

Whether it's planting a tree or picking up trash, there are lots of ways to celebrate the planet this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of Earth Day, there are dozens of events for Western New Yorkers to get involved in this weekend to celebrate the outdoors and keep them beautiful.

The Western New York Trash Mob will hit the streets of Buffalo Friday morning, and make stops at six different locations around the city throughout the day for cleanup events. They're once again teaming up with the Tool Library for a contest. To enter, just take a picture of the trash you picked up this weekend and tag them on social media.

Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is celebrating all things Earth Day all weekend long starting Friday. Kids can play with wind-powered cards, climate action-hero comic books, decorate mini planters and more. Saturday, it's an Earth Day Extravaganza, where kids can learn about bees and make bee art. More information is available on the Explore & More Facebook page.

Friday at 6 p.m., the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at Buffalo State College will host a special screening of "Dynamic Earth," narrated by Liam Neeson. Tickets are available on the planetarium website.

The Aquarium of Niagara is joining zoos around the country to throw a "Party for the Planet." It goes from Friday through Sunday. In addition to their regular exhibits, kids can also have fun making seed paper, reusable bags, and more.

You can start your Saturday by helping to plant trees and shrubs at the Tifft Nature Preserve. Volunteers will be out on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All supplies are provided, just be prepared to get a little muddy. More information is available here.

There's also a big Earth Day celebration happening at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens on Saturday. There will be special visits and activities throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including make your own seed bombs.

Also on Saturday, the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is leading the largest single day cleanup across Western New York. More than 2,000 volunteers will cleanup trash at 40 sites around the region. You can sign up here.

Neighborhood Clean Ups on Saturday, April 23