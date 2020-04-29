WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Due to the coronavirus pandemic many events have been cancelled, including two concerts for the West Seneca East chorus.

To help cheer up students and to give them recognition for their hard work, West Seneca East Chorus Director Phil Farugia arranged a special performance during a time of social distancing.

Each student in the West Seneca East chorus performed their part for a song called "Up" from the musical "Sing Street," which was later edited together.

You can view the performance by clicking here.

