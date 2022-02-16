Ways 2 Save: Maasai Consignment Boutique

Owners Janaine Gates and Michelle Matthews share what makes their furniture and antique resale store stand out.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With prices of new goods rising, 2 On Your Side has been spotlighting Ways 2 Save.

While the fashion industry is seeing a resale boom in secondhand shops, consignment stores specializing in furniture and home decor are also proving to be a great place to find hidden gems for less.

"It's a lot of people in the downtown area, West Side, they're buying new homes, so they come to our store because they already made a big purchase with their home," Co-owner Janaine Gates told 2 On Your Side.

She and her aunt, Michelle Matthews, have operated the shop, located at 208 East Delavan Ave in Buffalo, since 2018.

"We've gotten some unique stuff," Matthews said. "We've got some grand, unique pieces that sold to the most unusual person."

"It's eclectic," Gates added. "We've got an eclectic store, eclectic people. All different sorts of people. It's a good thing and I love it because we socialize all day. We congregate all day and meet new people. It's like travelling the world."