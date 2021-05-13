Want to see the largest collection of antlers in the eastern US?

West Valley Museum Boasts Over 10,000 Racks

Did you know one of the largest antler collections is right here in WNY?

Lenny makes his living as a taxidermist. He's also an outdoorsman. He has taken his profession and hobby to new levels.

On his West Valley property in Cattaraugus County, you will find 11,000 racks of antlers on display, mainly deer. A lot of great stories are on the walls too.

If you're a hunter, you'll enjoy a trip to this one-of-a-kind gallery, in multiple buildings. It's free, but donations are accepted gratefully.