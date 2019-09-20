BUFFALO, N.Y. — All this week, volunteers have been working to remove the old playground at Martin Luther King Park.

On Friday morning, 300 volunteers helped build a new one that was designed with input from the children who live in the neighborhood.

"It was a really unique opportunity for us to work with the community and give them the playground that they wanted," said Greg Robinson, Director of Park Administration at the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

The project is a collaboration between Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation, and playground company Kaboom!

After the initial build day Friday, there are still a few more elements that will be added in the coming days. Officials expect it to ready for kids to play by the end of next week.

