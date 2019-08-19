BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we head into another new school year, a volunteer organization focused on helping every child in Buffalo get a good night's sleep.

"Beds for Buffalo" is a program through the Service Collaborative. Volunteers here build more than one hundred twin beds a year from scratch. Since 2017, they've made more than 250. The beds are then distributed to children in shelters or whose families struggle with poverty.

Program organizers say this improves their self esteem, ability to learn, and gives them a better chance of graduating from high school.