BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we head into another new school year, a volunteer organization focused on helping every child in WNY get a good night's sleep is kicking things into gear.

"Beds for Buffalo" is a program through The Service Collaborative. Volunteers build more than one hundred twin beds a year, from milling, to painting, to assembly. Since 2017, they've made more than 250 beds that have been distributed to local nonprofits, as well as community agencies that serve homeless families and families surviving poverty.

Program organizers say having their own bed to sleep in can help children improve their self esteem, ability to learn, and give them a better chance of graduating from high school.

If you'd like to get involved in this year's Beds for Buffalo program, learn more by clicking here.