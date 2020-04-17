BUFFALO, N.Y. — For fitness instructors who are used to leading classes of dozens of people at a time, social distancing has drastically changed the way they do things. But it's not changing the fact that they're bringing fun ways to work out to their communities.

For 31 consecutive days and counting, Yoga Instructor and November Project Co-Leader Steve Procknal has logged on to Instagram at 7:16 a.m. to lead a short, but energetic workout to the Shout Song. He says the routine has helped him stay connected to his fitness community, as well as hold himself accountable to keep showing up for them even if from a far.

This weekend, Steve is teaming up with Garage Fitness Studio and local DJ B Kind City to lead a live boxing and yoga class on Instagram, with a suggested donation of $7.16 for WNY Feeds the Frontline.

You can follow along on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. here.

