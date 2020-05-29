Victory Nite online auction raising funds for OLV Charities through Sunday

Funding will support OLV's "The WAY" program, which helps train teens for jobs after graduation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may not be able to attend big fundraisers with hundreds of people right now, but you can still bid on some cool prizes for a good cause this weekend.

Our Lady of Victory Charities is holding their "Victory Nite" online auction through Sunday, to benefit one of their human services programs that serves kids and teens.

On a typical year, Victory Nite is a sit down dinner with an auction. This year, they took the auction online, and people have been bidding on prizes since Thursday morning from wherever they're practicing social distancing.

"All the packages are online and you're doing everything just from your phone," Special Events Coordinator Rachael Pollinger told 2 On Your Side. "So you can place bids from your computer, your iPhone, your laptop and you can place it from anywhere. You can be on your couch in a robe, you can be outside, at work."

Proceeds from the auction will support OLV's "The WAY" program, which stands for Work Appreciation for Youth. It helps youth and young adults with histories of trauma and behavioral concerns get the training they need to land jobs in a variety of fields, including the culinary arts, gardening, woodworking, and hospitality, after they graduate.

The Victory Nite auction is open until Sunday night at 7. Some of the prizes include a golf package at Brookfield Country Club, a Weber Grill or a BuffaLOVE package.