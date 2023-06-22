Unbridled Café in Amherst now offers a western-themed gift shop

The restaurant, and now a neighboring store, have a rustic feel.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Saddle up and step into a taste of the Wild West at Unbridled Café, the restaurant with a western theme.

Located on Transit Road in East Amherst, this unique eatery offers patrons a rustic atmosphere adorned with vintage decor, cowboy memorabilia, and the friendliest staff this side of the Mississippi.

Diners can savor unique dishes like fried waffles, real western omelets, and more, transporting them to a bygone era of cowboys and cowgirls. They are serving up country goodness, made fresh daily, and served with freshly brewed coffee. Yee-haw!

And now: a new store with a Western motif opened in May. Unbridled Mercantile is attached to the restaurant, and shared the same western flavor. Unbridled Café, and neighboring gift shop, are on transit in east Amherst.