BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're near the medical campus Thursday morning, you might notice extra police and emergency responders, as well as people who appear to be distressed. This is not cause for concern. It's all part of an emergency drill that the University at Buffalo has been planning for months.

The drill will take place on Washington Street between High Street and Carlton Street, near the university's Jacob's School of Medicine. That block of the road will closed starting at 7:30 a.m.

The UB Emergency Response Team will simulate a crisis to practice working with local police and fire agencies. UB's Senior Emergency Planning Coordinator, Jay Roorbach, told 2 On Your Side they work to make it seem as real as possible. They even bring in actors in full costume and make-up to play victims.

"We are simulating a mass casualty exercise," he explained. "We are going to have probably 30-40 volunteers who are going to portray victims, and they will be made up with fake wounds and blood and everything, and transported to both Oishei Children's and Buffalo General Medical Center. So, both hospital emergency departments will intake the victims from this simulated incident."

A spokesperson from Kaleida Health told 2 On Your Side they've been communicating with UB all week in preparation, and getting the word out about the drill to their patients and staff on social media. They've also hung signs in the high traffic areas of both hospitals, letting visitors know not to be concerned when they see the extra police or actors in the hospital today.

The drill is expected to be wrapped up by 2:30 this afternoon.