Traveling Antarctic Dinosaurs exhibit opens this weekend in Buffalo

"Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition" officially opens on Saturday, Feb. 5.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A traveling exhibit showcasing never-before-seen dinosaurs is coming to the Buffalo Museum of Science. "Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition" officially opens on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The exhibit is making its way to Western New York from Chicago's Field Museum to shed light on Earth's ever-changing climate and to showcase never-before-seen fossils in an immersive exhibit. Visitors will be able to touch real fossils from Antarctica and view a 25-foot long Cryolophosaurus.

According to the Buffalo Museum of Science, those who visit the museum will have a chance to see how the dinosaurs and their habitat would have looked 150 million years ago. There will also be interactive elements showing visitors how scientists performed their research in the coldest spot on Earth.

Tickets are currently on sale and are subject to availability. The Buffalo Museum of Science says tickets are expected to sell out.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $21 for children ages 2 to 17, as well as seniors, students and members of the military. Discounted priced tickets will be available for museum members for $6.

The Buffalo Museum of Science notes that tickets for the exhibit will have designated entry times, but visitors will be able to stay in the museum for as long as they'd like, or until the museum closes for the day. Tickets to the Antarctic Dinosaurs exhibit also includes admission to the museum's permanent exhibits and galleries.

The exhibit runs until Sunday, Sept. 4.